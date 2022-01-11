Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 22,540 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 19.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $85,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

VV stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $214.74. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,083. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.27 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

