Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after buying an additional 368,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $81.24. 238,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,179,555. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

