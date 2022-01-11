Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.81. 124,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,226. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

