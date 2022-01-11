Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $66.81. Approximately 1,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 239,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,822 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

