Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Down to $12.82

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.37. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1,771 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRON. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 153.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 230.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $889,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

