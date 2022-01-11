Lamden (TAU) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $734,306.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

