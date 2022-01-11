Lightning Bitcoin Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $205,516.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00307515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

