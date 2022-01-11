Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Down to $84.37

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.37, but opened at $82.22. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $83.45, with a volume of 1,562 shares changing hands.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

