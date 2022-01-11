Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $150,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $177.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

