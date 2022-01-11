Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $506.48 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 276.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795,357 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $506,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $274.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $685 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

