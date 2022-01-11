LunchMoney (LMY) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 48.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $153,528.44 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005974 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

