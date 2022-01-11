Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTMNF. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

