Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 11,563 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.97. 261,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,566,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

