Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.14. The stock had a trading volume of 620,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,912,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

