Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $10.68 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

Shares of HON traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.58. 39,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,319. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.87 and a 200 day moving average of $219.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

