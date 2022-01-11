Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $6.31 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.45. The stock had a trading volume of 177,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,545. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.93.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.78.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

