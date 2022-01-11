Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,036 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.21.

Twilio stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,280. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

