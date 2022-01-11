Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 4,172 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 287,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

