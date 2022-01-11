Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $242,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.