Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after purchasing an additional 368,227 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

