Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $250,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,590 shares of company stock valued at $247,729,364. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $329.91. 69,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,787,041. The stock has a market cap of $917.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.67 and a 200-day moving average of $345.73. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

