Meter Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $504,394.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00010682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $504,394.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

