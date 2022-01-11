Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $221.29 and last traded at $225.14. 37,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,335,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.70.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Moderna by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 409,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

