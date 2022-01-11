Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $15.81. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 2,719 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

