MXC Price Reaches $0.0633 on Major Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $167.25 million and $12.80 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

