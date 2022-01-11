My DeFi Pet Trading Down 50.4% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $3.21 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 50.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.01 or 0.07533383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,658.24 or 0.99708441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

