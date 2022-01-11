Nasdacoin (NSD) One Day Volume Tops $7,223.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $76,878.19 and $7,223.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,947,247 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

