National Bank Financial Lowers Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$4.00

Jan 11th, 2022

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEBEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 32,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,357. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

