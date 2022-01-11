National Bank Financial Lowers Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$4.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEBEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 32,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,357. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

