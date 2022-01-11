National Bank Financial Trims Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Target Price to C$22.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

OTCMKTS ANRGF remained flat at $$14.56 during trading on Tuesday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.