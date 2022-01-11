National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.56

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.56 and last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 9037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 68.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 59.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 68.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

