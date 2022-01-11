NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Up 3.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.69 and last traded at $103.86. 13,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,032,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

