Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s 9th Largest Position

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 267.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $231,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.41 on Tuesday, hitting $534.44. 9,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $627.72 and its 200 day moving average is $591.69. The company has a market capitalization of $236.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.50.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

