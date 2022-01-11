Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.02. Nexters shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05.

Get Nexters alerts:

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.