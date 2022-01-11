Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.02. Nexters shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 6 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
