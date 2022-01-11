NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.70. The company had a trading volume of 198,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

