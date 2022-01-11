Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 298,114 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,114 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Trimble worth $289,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Trimble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

TRMB opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

