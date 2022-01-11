Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $124.41 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $124,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Intuit by 17.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuit by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 420,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,853,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Shares of INTU opened at $564.62 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

