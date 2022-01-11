Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.89% of Palantir Technologies worth $420,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,644,465 shares of company stock worth $111,485,482 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

