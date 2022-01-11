Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up approximately 2.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.42% of DraftKings worth $472,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in DraftKings by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after acquiring an additional 695,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

