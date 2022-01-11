Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191,525 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PayPal worth $493,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

