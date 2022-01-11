Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 142,995 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 142,995 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $309,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $328.14 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.73. The company has a market capitalization of $912.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

