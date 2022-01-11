Novara Calcio Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,696.00 (NOV)

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a total market cap of $195,192.97 and approximately $30,696.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00082218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.07543238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.88 or 0.99580445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

About Novara Calcio Fan Token

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Buying and Selling Novara Calcio Fan Token

