Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.48 and last traded at $107.78. Approximately 25,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,015,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

