Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total transaction of $10,910,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $11.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,760.36. 29,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,373. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,721.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,916.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2,814.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.