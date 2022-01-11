ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $26,749.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00079857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.70 or 0.07531612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,844.77 or 0.99913479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

