OKCash Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,014.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.82 or 0.99987963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00090266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00031995 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00033493 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.92 or 0.00820224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,086,873 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

