Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.84. Opera shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 4,793 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $825.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 41.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Opera by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Opera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

