Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.36. 30,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.