Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $679,292.57 and $43.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.82 or 0.99987963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00090266 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.00342735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.18 or 0.00446858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00132869 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

