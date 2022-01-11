OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.81. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 628,648 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $529.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.16.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 163.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,282 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

