ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $14.28

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $13.87. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1,453 shares changing hands.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 376,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after acquiring an additional 241,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

